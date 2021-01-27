No. 5 McLennan Baseball Aiming Rocky Mountain High, as 2021 Begins

WACO — After being denied the chance to compete in Grand Junction, Colorado at the Junior College World Series for two-straight seasons they are itching to get back to the mountains, especially after COVID cut their last season short.

“We had a great team,” Sophomore Riggs Threadgill said. “And we were just starting to get going. And it sucked the way it happened but were hungry this year we’re ready to get back after it.”

The Highlanders have the horses to ride out west with nine division-one players already on the roster and Head Coach Mitch Thompson feels like they are pretty strong all the way around.

“I think we’re gonna have some depth position player wise,” he said. “I think we’re gonna play defense and have a have a balanced offense but the strength of this club is going to be our pitching staff who will go as far as they take us.”

For a program that has six appearances in Grand Junction and two under Thompson it is a yearly expectation for this program and the current players are taking pride on trying to get back.

“We want to be the team to get there,” Freshman Miguel Santos said. “The teams of the past have been close but they just couldn’t finish and we want to be the team to get to get to Grand junction.”

While their eyes are on the World Series Sophomore Garrett Martin a Colorado native, knows you can’t just wake up, there.

“We know we have a team that’s capable of making it there,” he said. “We just have to show up ready to play every day get better every day and. Thanks, take care of themselves.”

The Highlanders open their season on Friday at the San Jacinto Tournament of Champions.