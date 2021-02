MIDLAND — The 5th-ranked McLennan Baseball team split their double header with Midland College on Friday in the Permian Basin.

The Chapperals took game one in dramatic fashion winning 6-5 in a tightly contested ballgame.

Coach Thompson’s crew bounced back, though with a 9-5 win in the night cap.

The Highlanders will play their home opener on Friday February 12th against Wharton County Junior College with their double header beginning at 11:00 am.