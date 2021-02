WACO — The McLennan Highlander baseball team had to wait about a month to play their first home splitting a doubleheader with 6th-ranked Crowder on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Highlanders exploded offensively with a 12-1 run-rule win in game one and just missed a double-header sweep with a 3-2 loss in game two.

The Highlanders will be back in action on March 3rd at Blinn.