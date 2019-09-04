Not This Time: Bears Remember UTSA 2017 Upset

WACO, Texas — Baylor will look to take the series edge over UTSA with a win at McLane Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Bears evened the series with a 37-20 win in San Antonio last year but the players that were on the team in 2017 remember that night and don’t want it to happen again.

“We remember what happened two years ago, on our field,” Linebacker Terrel Bernard said. “We’re ready. We’re ready to go play. We’re excited.”

Linebacker Blake Lynch played defensive back during that game, and he wants his younger teammates to understand that this UTSA team is no pushover.

Definitely,” Lynch said when asked if that 2017 game was on their mind. “We always want to win at home. We want to dominate at home. We just preach to the guys that haven’t played UTSA that they’re a strong team. They’re a physical team. They’re not a power five team but you can’t look at that, that doesn’t really matter.”

UTSA and Baylor Kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday at McLane Stadium.