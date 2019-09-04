Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian

Not This Time: Bears Remember UTSA 2017 Upset

Local Sports

Bears Determined to make things right after 2017 upset at home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas — Baylor will look to take the series edge over UTSA with a win at McLane Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Bears evened the series with a 37-20 win in San Antonio last year but the players that were on the team in 2017 remember that night and don’t want it to happen again.

“We remember what happened two years ago, on our field,” Linebacker Terrel Bernard said. “We’re ready. We’re ready to go play. We’re excited.”

Linebacker Blake Lynch played defensive back during that game, and he wants his younger teammates to understand that this UTSA team is no pushover.

Definitely,” Lynch said when asked if that 2017 game was on their mind. “We always want to win at home. We want to dominate at home. We just preach to the guys that haven’t played UTSA that they’re a strong team. They’re a physical team. They’re not a power five team but you can’t look at that, that doesn’t really matter.”

UTSA and Baylor Kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday at McLane Stadium.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected