Ole Miss OC Rich Rodriguez and Jimbo Fisher Go way Back to West Virginia

OXFORD, MS — Ole Miss Offensive Coordinator Rich Rodriguez has a long history in college football and even has some history with A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher.

Both Rodriguez and Fisher grew up in West Virginia and Rodriguez said he always knew Fisher would make a good coach.

“He was my first quarterback coach at Glenville State College,” Rodriguez said. “I had him for about like three months. I paid him 1500 dollars. He makes that a minute now. Jimbo, he was a great player himself, I mean, phenomenal athlete. I knew he’d be a great coach and, he’s one of the best there is, without question. other than this week, I always root for him because I think he is special.”

Ole Miss and A&M kick off at 6:30pm on Saturday night on the SEC Network.

