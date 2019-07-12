Peeking Ahead at Baylor’s 2019 Schedule

WACO, Texas — With the 2019 football season right around the corner here’s my prediction on how things will shake out for Baylor this season.

Baylor should be able to burst out of the gate with wins against Stephen F. Austin, UTSA and Rice, to start 3-0. Conference begins with a huge step up in competition with the Iowa State cyclones who look to take a big step forward and were picked to finish 3rd in the Big 12 Conference. I see Baylor finishing the month of September with a 3-1 record.

October begins with a trip to Kansas State who look to be in transition as Chris Klieman begins his first season in Manhattan.

The following week Texas Tech returns to Waco for the first time since 2007 going through some transition of their own.

Baylor returns to the scene of a 59-16 Cowboys blowout in 2017, a loss that those who experienced it, will remember, but the pokes should have some revenge of their own on their mind after Baylor took a last second victory at Mclane Stadium.

The Bears will close out the month on Halloween night against a rebuilding West Virginia team, and I think they will finish the month with a resounding payback win on Thursday night going 3-1 for the month of October getting them to bowl eligibility at 6-2.

November is not for the feint of heart as Baylor goes to TCU, before hosting Oklahoma and Texas in back-to-back weeks before closing the season at Kansas. I see them finishing the month of November with a 2-2 mark to finish with a regular season record of 8-4, getting back to a bowl game.