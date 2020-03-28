Pepsi produces Mountain Dew cans honoring 2019 Baylor WBB National Title

WACO, Texas – The 2019 NCAA Championship commemorative Mountain Dew cans honoring the 2019 Baylor Lady Bears national title are available in Waco. Pepsi, Inc. has made the cans available where Mountain Dew is sold in the Waco, Texas area.

Mountain Dew, owned by Pepsi, Co., joined Dr Pepper in remembering Baylor’s third national title by producing 12 packs of Mountain Dew that have art on the can. The artwork says “Sic ‘Em Lady Bears WOMEN’S BASKETBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONS 2005 • 2012 • 2019.”

The 12-pack boxes are unmarked but should be available everywhere.

Dr Pepper produced commemorative bottles that were available in February.

The Lady Bears defeated Notre Dame 82-81, April 7, in Tampa, Fla. to become just the third program in NCAA history to win at least three national titles, joining UConn and Tennessee.

Baylor’s 2019-20 campaign ended with a 28-2 record, a Big 12 regular season championship, and a disappointing, abrupt end to the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Baylor Athletics