Plans Are in Place for College Baseball to Return next Month in Bryan

BRYAN — The Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational is planning to bring live baseball back in Bryan at the beginning of June.

According to their website The Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational plans to have a four team tournament over three days.

The tournament is planning to feature some of the best players in college baseball, from 70 division one teams. The event will be closed to fans but will be available via pay per view.

the tournament it will be held in Bryan from June 4th-6th. All players, coaches officials, staff and media involved in the event will be tested before participating. Once there, they will all be quarantined in one hotel. The teams will be picked by baseball operations staff coaches and their respective college coaches.

