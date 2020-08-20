Preparing for The Call: Midway’s Robertson One Step from the MLB

WACO — Former Midway star and the son of Lady Bears Head Coach Kim Mulkey, Kramer Robertson is one call away from being a big league ballplayer.

Robertson made an appearance in major league camp for the Cardinals before Coronavirus shut everything down and canceled the minor league season.

“I wasn’t able to get out on the field for the most part,” Robertson said. “I couldn’t see any live pitching but I have a cage my house so I can get a little work in. I even gave some lessons to kids to pass the time make a little money, but physically I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been. But baseball wise, I’m trying to get game-ready, quick and that that is a challenge because usually you have months to do that.”

Robertson is trying to get in baseball shape quickly because the call from the Cardinals could come at any moment.

“We’ve had a lot of guys get called up from here,” he said. “We’ve had like 10 guys get called up, maybe more. So you really do have to be ready. Like you always say in the minor leagues when you get to triple-A you’re one call away but, here like you’re literally one call away, here.”