Pressley, Stafford Tabbed Preseason All-Big 12

IRVING, Texas – Baylor volleyball had returning All-Americans Yossiana Pressley and Shelly (Fanning) Stafford earn a spot on the 2019 Preseason All-Big 12 Team for the second-straight season, selected by a vote of the league’s head coaches and announced Wednesday by the conference office.

Junior All-American Yossiana Pressley earns her second straight unanimous selection to the preseason list after a standout sophomore campaign. Pressley averaged a league-leading 4.62 kills per set in Big 12 play while posting 5.15 points per set. She heads into the season as the school record holder for kills in a single match (39) and is an 11-time Big 12 Player of the Week.

Redshirt senior All-American Shelly (Fanning) Stafford earns her third preseason conference honor after being recognized in 2016 and 2018. Fanning had the best single-season hitting percentage in program history for the second consecutive year, posting a .397 efficiency in the middle. She is a three-time All-Big 12 honoree heading into the 2019 season.

The Big 12 will release the 2019 preseason team poll on Thursday.

Baylor will look to build on a 20-9 season in 2018 that led the Bears to a historic third-straight NCAA Second Round appearance and a second consecutive Big 12 runner-up finish.

The Bears kick off the 2019 season on Aug. 30 against UCLA at the Husker Invitational in Lincoln, Neb. BU opens its home slate by hosting the Hampton Inn & Suites Waco North Baylor Invitational against Houston and Tennessee on Sept. 12 and 14, respectively.

BIG 12 VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON AWARDS

Preseason Player of the Year: Micaya White, Texas

Preseason Co-Freshmen of the Year: Skylar Fields, Texas and Audrey Nalls, TCU

PRESEASON ALL-BIG 12 TEAM

Yossiana Pressley, Baylor^

Shelly (Fanning) Stafford, Baylor^

Eleanor Holthaus, Iowa State

Zoe Hill, Kansas

Rachel Langs, Kansas

Gloria Mutiri, Kansas State^

Keyton Kinley, Oklahoma

Kylee McLaughlin, Oklahoma

elan McCall, TCU^

Brionne Butler, Texas^

Logan Eggleston, Texas^

Micaya White, Texas^

Emily Hill, Texas Tech

Brooke Kanas, Texas Tech^

^ – Unanimous Selection