Pugh out as Baylor offensive line coach

WACO, Texas – Just one day after Baylor announced the hiring of Troy Offensive Coordinator Ryan Pugh, Head Coach Dave Aranda announced the Bears were moving in a different direction.

Aranda sent out the following statement Wednesday night:

“Since the recent announcement of Ryan Pugh as Baylor’s offensive line coach, we have decided to move in a different direction. We are currently in the process of filling the resulting vacancy. We wish Ryan the best in his future endeavors.” – Baylor Football Head Coach Dave Aranda

Source: Baylor Athletics