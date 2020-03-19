Putting The Picture in The Frame: A&M’s Williams Gives his Team Perspective

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M basketball team was heating up down the stretch winning five of their final seven games entering the SEC Tournament.

They never got a chance to play in the tournament because it was canceled because of fears of the rapidly spreading Coronavirus.

While he wishes his team would have had a chance to compete in Nashville Texas A&M Head Coach Buzz Williams knows that in the long-run, missing a few games is not that big of a deal considering the battles others are fighting in the real world.

“I was explaining to them, man, I know it’s not fun necessarily that we can’t have workouts or it’s not fun that we didn’t get to play in the SEC Tournament. But let’s make sure that we don’t forget how blessed we really are,” Williams said. “There’s real problems impacting real people, and they didn’t even know that we didn’t get to play an SEC Tournament because in their world, they’re dealing with things much more important.”

Williams like the rest of us is adjusting to life in isolation, with his family, put on his coaching hat and worked with them on how to best cope with their new lifestyle.

“I told my wife, we’re going to have to find some level of routine with our family,” Williams said. “Because I can’t sit around and do nothing and we’ve got to be able to have a little bit of rhythm and pace to what we’re doing and so I’ve been studying a little bit more than I normally do, reading a little bit more writing a little bit more exercise every day, but I’ve never done this and so I’m still not sure what is best, but each day trying to lock in a little bit more effective and efficient in what I’m doing.”