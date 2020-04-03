Report: Kim Mulkey Expected to be Inducted into The Basketball Hall of Fame

WACO, Texas — Baylor Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey is expected to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday according to reports.
Mulkey is expected to go in with the likes of Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Eddie Sutton and Tamika Catchings.
The Three-Time National Champion has compiled a record of 604-100 in 20 seasons at the helm of the Baylor Lady Bear Basketball program.
The official announcement will come at 11:00am Central Time on Saturday morning. You can watch it on ESPN or their online platforms.