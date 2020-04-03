Report: Kim Mulkey Expected to be Inducted into The Basketball Hall of Fame

WACO, Texas — Baylor Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey is expected to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday according to reports.

Guru sources: All three WBB finalists: Baylor coach Kim Mulkey Former WNBA Indiana Fever / Tennessee star Tamika Catchings and Bentley coach Barbara Stevens have earned @Hoophall induction.

Official announcement coming Saturday at noon on @espn — Mel Greenberg (@womhoopsguru) April 3, 2020

Mulkey is expected to go in with the likes of Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Eddie Sutton and Tamika Catchings.

The Three-Time National Champion has compiled a record of 604-100 in 20 seasons at the helm of the Baylor Lady Bear Basketball program.

The official announcement will come at 11:00am Central Time on Saturday morning. You can watch it on ESPN or their online platforms.