ROSEBUD, Texas — According to Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Rosebud-Lott’s Rafael Williams will not return as Rosebud Lott’s head coach.

Rosebud-Lott will have a new HFC in 2020, Rafael Williams will not return for next season..looks like the district will be combining the HFC/AD role #txhsfb @dctf — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) May 27, 2020

Williams went 0-10 in his one season with the Cougars after taking over for Brad Ballard who stepped away from coaching to serve as the Athletic Director for Rosebud-Lott ISD.