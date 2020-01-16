Reports: Baylor names Dave Aranda as new head football coach

WACO, TX— Numerous reports say LSU defensive Coordinator Dave Aranda has been named the new the Head Football Coach at Baylor Thursday, succeeding the departed Matt Rhule.

Aranda is coming off a season where he guided the LSU defense on their way to a 15-0 National Championship season for the Tigers.

In all he has spent four years in Baton Rouge as the defensive coordinator. In his time at LSU, the Tigers have increased their win total each season and produced a 27-11 overall mark.

Aranda has Texas ties that date back to his time as a graduate assistant at Texas Tech from 1999-2001. After that he coached linebackers at the university of Houston from 2002-2003.

