Rhoades: ‘I Truly Believe We’re a Family.’ Baylor Athletics Embracing Conversations About Racial Equality

WACO — As the conversation about racial equality in America continues to be top of mind, Baylor Athletics is among those groups embracing the conversation and listening to the concerns of it’s athletes.

Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades head a meeting with athletes a few weeks ago to let the voices of his hurting athletes be heard.

“I truly believe we’re a family, and we have student athletes that are hurting, we have staff members that are hurting, and I think all of us, certainly care and are concerned and have great empathy for all those that are hurting,” He said. “It’s [racial equality] been important before, it’s important today, and it will be important tomorrow. We have a long way to go, and grow in this this area.”