Rhule Awards Texas Bowl Rings to Members of the 2017 Baylor Football Team

WACO — The Baylor Bears are coming off their first Bowl win since 2016, a 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl.

Baylor completed a six-win turnaround from 2017 after a trying 1-11 season. Matt Rhule has constantly praised those guys who hung around and helped lay the foundation. Two of them, Taylor Young and Brian Nance, are now members of his staff and he presented the two of them with Texas Bowl rings earlier this week. With other seniors on that team getting a ring as well.

They stood in the gap in a hard time,” Rhule said. “So that’s for Taion and Mo and all those guys. I always want us to realize that we stand on the shoulders of the people who came before us. We’re here because of the many people who sacrificed here. you have Baylor alums here, you have David Wetzel, you have Shawn Bell, but I also want to appreciate the guys were there right before us.”