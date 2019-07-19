Rhule: Baylor is a ‘Special Special’ Place

IRVING, Texas — Matt Rhule begins his 3rd season at Baylor with great anticipation after a six-win turnaround in 2018.

College Football fans aren’t the only ones taking notice of what Rhule is doing. For a second straight offseason, an NFL team had real interest in the head Bear. He said teams have tried using that stuff against him in recruiting before, but he has no immediate plans to go anywhere.

“In my coaching career so far every year as I’ve gone out recruiting people have always said, ‘Hey, be careful he’s, he’s going to be gone next year,’ either because they thought I was gonna get fired because we went to 2-10 or one 1-11, or they thought ‘hey if he wins he’s gonna take another [job]. So at the end of the day I’m gonna do the best job I can at Baylor while I’m there I wake up an act every single day as if I’m going to be here for 50 years.”

Rhule said he was ‘called’ to come to Baylor and he will stay here until he is ‘called to do something else.

“If the time comes, where I feel like I’m supposed to do something else, I’ll do it,” he said. “And I’ll try to be honest and upfront with people, the whole time, but I really like this job I think it’s a special special place it’s a place that fits me and fits my family and I hope to be there for a while.”