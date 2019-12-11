Rhule One of Five Candidates up for Bobby Dodd Coach of The Year

Dodd Trophy Press Release:

ATLANTA (Dec. 10, 2019) – Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl have announced the finalists for the 2019 Dodd Trophy. Finalists include five of the nation’s top coaches in college football who embody the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity, both on and off the field.

Because The Dodd Trophy represents more than just a coach’s performance on the field, a coach in his first year, who has not had a full season to establish his own impact on APR, graduation rates and the local community, is ineligible for the 2019 award.

Each of the Power Five conferences is represented by one of this year’s finalists. These coaches combined for a 58-6 record this season, including two coaches who led their respective teams to the College Football Playoff. Throughout their careers, the group has a record of 402-206 (.661), with 10 conference championships and two College Football Playoff National Championships.

The list includes one former winner of the award in Dabo Swinney, who won The Dodd Trophy in 2011. All of the remaining coaches are first-time finalists for the award.

“We couldn’t have assembled a more deserving group of coaches to be honored for this award during the sport’s 150th anniversary season,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “Each of these coaches have left a significant mark on their respective programs, and communities.”

The 2019 Dodd Trophy Finalists:

Coach School CFP Ranking APR Score P.J. Fleck Minnesota No. 18 978 Ed Orgeron LSU No. 1 951 Matt Rhule Baylor No. 7 976 Dabo Swinney Clemson No. 3 992 Kyle Whittingham Utah No. 11 989

“The Dodd Trophy is the sport’s most coveted coach of the year award, because it is reserved for the most impactful coaches in all areas of a student-athlete’s success,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO & president. “This group has separated itself from the rest of the field this year and together have delivered some of the best moments and stories from a fantastic year of college football.”

Finalists were selected by a panel consisting of all previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member. The winner of the 2019 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during bowl week at this year’s College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

###

About the Dodd Trophy

The Dodd Trophy was established in 1976 to honor the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (formerly Division 1A) head football coach whose program represents the highest ideals on and off the field. The award honors the coach of a team which enjoys a successful football season, while also stressing the importance of academic excellence and character, as did Coach Dodd’s teams during his 22 years as head football coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Coach Dodd remains one of college football’s legendary figures, both as a coach and a player. Coach Dodd was a native of Galax, Virginia, and played his college ball at the University of Tennessee where his team had 27 wins, one loss and two ties during the three years he played. Coach Dodd was selected to the National College Football Hall of Fame both as a coach and as a player. Additional information about the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation can be found at www.TheDoddTrophy.com. For news, updates and insider information, follow us on Twitter at @DoddTrophy or find us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/DoddTrophy.

About Peach Bowl, Inc.

Peach Bowl, Inc. operates the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, one of the New Year’s Six Bowls selected to host the College Football Playoff. The Bowl has earned a reputation as one of the most competitive bowls in the country, with 53 percent of its games being decided by a touchdown or less. Peach Bowl, Inc. has disbursed $260.8 million in team payouts over its 52-year history. Peach Bowl, Inc. also leads all other bowl game organizations in charitable and scholarship contributions, having donated and committed more than $53.8 million to organizations in need since 2002. Peach Bowl, Inc. also runs the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament, manages The Dodd Trophy national coach of the year award and led the relocation and financial foundation of the College Football Hall of Fame to Atlanta. For more information, visit Chick-fil-APeachBowl.com or follow us on Twitter at @CFAPeachBowl and find us on Facebook at Facebook.com/CFAPeachBowl.