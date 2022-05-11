HEWITT, TX (FOX 44) — On Tuesday, Woodgate Intermediate School and River Valley Intermediate School met on the football field for the first and only time.

With Woodgate set to once again become an elementary school next school year, the two members of Midway ISD played a series of football games against each other.

“I want them to get the experience. I want them to have fun, but at the same time, I want them to kind of get addicted to the competition, the excitement of it,” said River Valley coach Jace Slaughter. “Hopefully we can build more people and draw more people into it that want to be a part of something like this.”