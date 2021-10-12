Robert Griffin III among Texas Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022

WACO, Texas – The Board of Directors of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame has announced the Class of 2022, which will be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on March 12, 2022. Among the inductees is Robert Griffin III.

Griffin is considered the greatest quarterback in Baylor Football history. The Hall of Fame reports he is a four-star recruit out of Copperas Cove High School. He was immediately handed the reigns to the Baylor offense in his freshman year – where he won Big 12 Conference Offensive Freshman of the Year and Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

Griffin was also a standout hurdler under Coach Clyde Hart during his freshman year at Baylor. In 2011, he won the ultimate honor in college football – the Heisman Trophy. Griffin was also named the Associated Press College Football Player of the Year and won the Davey O’Brien Award and the Manning Award.

Griffin was drafted second overall to the Washington Redskins, where he won Offensive Rookie of the Year – and was selected to the Pro Bowl his first season. Griffin was able to carve out a successful eight-year career in the NFL, playing for the Redskins, Browns, and Ravens.

The Class was selected by ballot through a statewide selection committee. The newly-elected inductees for the Class of 2022 are:

Bob Beamon, Chris Bosh, Manu Ginóbili, Robert Griffin III, Tony Parker, Carly Patterson Caldwell, Mike Renfro, Suzie Snider Eppers, and Michael Strahan.

The 61st Annual Induction Banquet will be held in the BASE at the Extraco Event Center in Waco on March 12. For more information, to purchase tickets and for sponsorship opportunities, you can visit www.tshof.org/induction-banquet or call Krista Martin at 254-756-1633. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed as dictated by the State of Texas and the City of Waco.

Source: Texas Sports Hall of Fame