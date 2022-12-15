ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Robinson Head Football Coach Mike Ludlow is stepping down.

Ludlow has told FOX 44 Sports that he informed his team of his resignation on Thursday morning. The first-year coach is stepping down after the Rockets went 3-7 in 2022. Ludlow says he intends to keep coaching.

This comes after Mexia Head Football Coach Aaron Nowell confirmed to FOX 44 Sports on Wednesday that he resigned from his position.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 Sports will have more information as it becomes available.