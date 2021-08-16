Robinson Little League Softball Advances to World Series Semi-Finals

GREENVILLE — The Robinson Little League Softball team clinched their spot in the world series semi-finals with a 4-2 win over Rowan little league in Greenville, North Carolina on Monday night.

After some solid plays defensively the game was tied at two in the seventh inning when Haven Hansen drilled one off the second base bag scoring a pair for Robinson and giving them the 4-2 lead, a lead they would not give back.

They will play the winner of Virginia and New Jersey on Tuesday evening at 6:00pm CT on ESPN 2.