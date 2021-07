WACO — The Robinson Little League Softball team picked up an impressive 6-0 victory to open their regional tournament on Monday in Waco.

The girls have now clinched a spot in the winners bracket final on Wednesday morning at 10:00am. There will be no international teams at the World Series this year, so the TWO finalists from each region will earn a trip to North Carolina. So a win on Wednesday would clinch their spot in the world series.