MORGANTOWN, WV – The Baylor Lady Bears clinched at least a share of their 10th straight Big 12 regular season title with a 64-39 win over West Virginia in Morgantown, on Monday Night.

The win gives Baylor their 21st Big 12 Championship. 11 have come in the regular season and 10 have come in the tournament. 10-straight regular season Conference titles is the longest active streak