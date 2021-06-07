Round Rock Geographical Coordinates Inspire Bosqueville Baseball

WACO, TX — The Bosqueville Bulldogs are playing in the state semifinals on Wednesday at Dell Diamond – the goal that every team has at the beginning of the season.

However, the Bulldogs took it a step further – putting the geographical coordinates of Dell Diamond’s pitching mound on the back of their shirts, serving as motivation – and a constant reminder of where they want to be at the end of the season.

“It’s my favorite thing to look at at practice,” Jacob Davilla said. “When you see those coordinates on the back, you know that that’s what we’re working for. That’s been the goal since day one. That’s the only goal we’ve ever had, is to win state. And we’re one step closer now.”

“The coordinates on the back, Round Rock, that’s where we’ll be playing,” John Youens said. “It’s been on the back of our shirts since the beginning of the year. That’s like what we’ve worked off of.”

“It just reminds us that’s been the goal since the start of the year,” Larson Hoffmeyer said. “That’s our goal. We are there, but we’re not done. Job’s not accomplished yet.”

“I’m a U.S. history, world history teacher, and that’s the stuff I love. Everything is with coordinates and maps,” David Anderson said. “I said, ‘Wonder what the coordinates are of Dell Diamond?’ You know, they looked it up, and I was like, ‘That’s gonna go on our shirt, because that’s what we’re gonna play for.’ We just wanted to put something on our backs to remind us of where we want to get to.”