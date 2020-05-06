Rudder’s Hunter Dobbins Will Participate in the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRYAN — The Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational is set to include players from 70 Division I schools and will include a Bryan Native in Texas Tech’s Hunter Dobbins.

Dobbins a sophomore at Teach went 2-1 in 26.1 innings for a Red Raider squad that made it to the final four at the College World Series. The tournament set to be played from June 4th-6th.

The CSBI is an invitation only tournament, so the event’s coaches will select which players participate in it.

Event participants will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and will be checked daily for medical conditions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44