Rudder’s Hunter Dobbins Will Participate in the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational

BRYAN — The Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational is set to include players from 70 Division I schools and will include a Bryan Native in Texas Tech’s Hunter Dobbins.

Dobbins a sophomore at Teach went 2-1 in 26.1 innings for a Red Raider squad that made it to the final four at the College World Series. The tournament set to be played from June 4th-6th.

The CSBI is an invitation only tournament, so the event’s coaches will select which players participate in it.

Event participants will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and will be checked daily for medical conditions.