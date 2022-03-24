CBS Sports and Turner Sports have added Baylor University Head Coach Scott Drew as a guest studio analyst for Regional Semifinal coverage of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

The coverage is airing across TBS and CBS. Drew will join the Atlanta studio team with host Ernie Johnson and analysts Candace Parker, Seth Davis and Rex Chapman.

Drew led the Baylor men’s basketball team to their first National Championship in school history last year. Over the past 15 seasons, Drew has led Baylor to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, five Sweet 16 berths, three trips to the Elite Eight, the 2021 National Championship, the program’s first No. 1 national ranking in 2017, a Big 12 Conference-record 23-game winning streak in 2019-20, a five-week streak at No. 1 in 2020, and an entire season ranked in the nation’s top-3 in 2021.

In 20 seasons coaching in Division I, Drew has posted a 417-233 record, going 397-222 at Baylor (2003-current) and 20-11 at Valparaiso (2002-03).

Turner Sports and CBS Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and NCAA March Madness Live. This year’s tournament will continue with the Reginal Semifinals on CBS and TBS.

This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals will air on Saturday, April 2, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 4, which will air on TBS.