SEC Lengthens Suspension of Play Until April 15th

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Southeastern Conference announced on Friday that all activities including competitions, team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, will be suspended through at least April 15, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

This adds a couple of weeks onto the March 30th date announced on Thursday, and now includes organized team activities.

Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork said Friday that the extra time gives the conference a chance to better asses the public health situation.

“Let’s get through this period of time,” Bjork said. “Let’s gather information. One thing about it — Again — I’m not a medical expert but we haven’t reached the peak yet. I think that’s what everybody’s telling us and so does that peak come between now and then and then it starts to, taper off and then you have some time. This was picked, based on a lot of gathering of information from medical folks.”

With the suspension of play, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding what’s next for these athletic programs this spring semester including the Football spring game.

“I was talking to Rob Childress, earlier today and, do we have a baseball season in the summer,” Bjork said. “[There’s] a lot of speculation out there a lot of theories that we could go off, but right now we have to just work off what we know”

Athletic programs will stop practices, individual and team workouts at the end of the day Friday, March 13, with team meetings concluding no later than 5 pm local time on Monday, March 16.

The Schools will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support in areas like academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing.