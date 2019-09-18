SEC Opener is Just one of Eight Big Games for Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M will host a top-25 match-up at Kyle field on Saturday as they open their SEC slate against 8th-ranked Auburn.

Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher knows it would be beneficial to for his team to get off to a good start in conference play, but win or lose, there are seven more conference games to play.

“You set a tone but you got to reset that tone each and every week,” Fisher said. “I mean that’s the thing about it, it doesn’t matter, it’s just one game at a time. It’s a conference game, it’s an important game and it’s an inner divisional game it puts you in a great position if you can have success but you have to practice and prepare to have success in what we do but you know whether you, you win the game you still have to learn and play the next week.”

Texas A&M has won four of their last five conference openers.