WACO, Texas — The 7th-ranked Baylor Lady Bears bounced back from their first loss of the season with a dominating 72-38 win over The Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday at the Ferrell Center.

Queen Egbo had a big game for the Lady Bears leading the way with 20-points and eleven rebounds.

Egbo was joined in double-figure scoring by NaLyssa Smith with 15 and Te’a Cooper who had 11.

The Lady Bears will now be off until December 18th when they host Arkansas State at Noon at the Ferrell Center