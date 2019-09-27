Shoemaker Tops Belton in 12-6A Tilt, 42-23

KILLEEN, Texas — The Shoemaker Greywolves held off a second-half rally from Belton to win their first 12-6A game of the year 42-23.
Shoemaker improved to 2-2 (1-1) on the season while Belton falls to 2-3 (2-1) on the season.
Shoemaker wins first district game
by: Matt RobertsPosted: / Updated:
