Shoemaker Tops Belton in 12-6A Tilt, 42-23

Shoemaker wins first district game

KILLEEN, Texas — The Shoemaker Greywolves held off a second-half rally from Belton to win their first 12-6A game of the year 42-23.

Shoemaker improved to 2-2 (1-1) on the season while Belton falls to 2-3 (2-1) on the season.

