Six McLennan Baseball Players Sign Division One Letters of Intent

McLennan Community College Press Release:

Six McLennan Baseball players signed National Letters of Intent with Division I programs in a Signing Ceremony this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark.



Garrett Martin, a shortstop from Denver, Colorado, signed with Oklahoma State University. He appeared in all 57 games as a freshman in 2019, recording a .335 batting average (second on team) with eight doubles, four triples (tied for team lead), nine home runs (second on team) and 47 RBIs (third on team). He was a second-team all-conference selection and a NJCAA All-Academic Third-Team honoree. In the shortened 2020, Martin recorded a .286 average with five doubles (second on team), three home runs (tied for second on team) and 21 RBIs (second on team) while appearing in all 24 of the Highlanders’ games. He was an NTJCAC Academic All-Conference Team selection.



Infielder Miguel Santos, from Burleson, and pitcher Brady Rose, from Westminster, Colorado, will be teammates at Dallas Baptist University. In 2020, Santos recorded a .313 batting average with three doubles, two triples, a home run and 16 RBIs while appearing in 20 of the Highlanders’ 24 games. Rose notched a 3-0 pitching record with a 3.55 ERA and 18 strikeouts in six appearances on the mound for the Highlanders in 2020.



Logan Henderson, a pitcher from Katy, signed with Texas A&M University. He was a first-team all-district and academic all-district selection at Cinco Ranch High School.



Landry Wideman, a pitcher from San Antonio, is headed to Kansas State University. He had a 1-0 record in 2020, making three appearances on the mound with a 5.40 ERA and seven strikeouts.



Kevin Skweres, a pitcher from Conroe, signed with Tulane University. He made seven appearances on the mound for the Highlanders, picking up a save with a 4.80 ERA and 16 strikeouts.



