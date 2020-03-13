Somber Moods Permeate Big 12 & SEC as The Basketball Season Comes to a Sudden Halt

WACO, Texas — The NCAA sent shockwaves throughout the country with their decisions to cancel all remaining winter and spring championships on Thursday afternoon.

The first dominoes that began to fall came from the conferences themselves who began to cancel their conference tournaments, almost one-by-one.

When the Big 12 called off it’s conference tournament, commissioner Bob Bowlsby expressed his disappointment for the seniors, but knew they had to do something.

“We believe this was the right thing,” he said. “I feel terrible for for the seniors that are involved in this tournament. This was an opportunity for them to be on the last time through the big 12 tournament. You know it’s unfortunately could be the could be the last basketball that they’re they’re going to have a chance to play as as college kids and so I feel particularly bad for the players.”

Over in Nashville at the SEC Tournament, Commissioner Greg Sankey got emotional when talking about taking a championship opportunity away from the players, but he too, acknowledged health and safety was the primary concern.

“We had a doubleheader [In 2008] for one team or Georgia Kentucky played, Georgia won, Georgia, won again and then Georgia won the championship and there’s a student athlete on that team walking down the hallway carrying our championship trophy saying, ‘This is the best day of my life’,” Sankey said as he paused. “I have felt a responsibility to give another team that opportunity, but the greater responsibility is the health and the information that’s come about.”

Sankey and Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork pointed to the NBA cancellation the prvious night as an overwhelming force in calling the conference tournaments.

“A really really pivotal moment, I think in the athletic world, was what happened with the NBA,” He said Thursday afternoon. Last night we all saw that, you know, I’m watching it. We’re all watching it I’m in my hotel room talking to my wife. How are we going to play games, you know tomorrow.”

The SEC has suspended athletic competitions until March 30th while the Big 12 has suspended Games, practices and recruiting until March 29th.