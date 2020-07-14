Spring Season ‘Best Case Scenario’ for MCC Basketball During Difficult Times

WACO — The NJCAA announced on Monday that all fall 2020 competitions would be moved to the spring of 2021, for McLennan Community College that has the biggest impact on basketball and golf.

The basketball programs can begin holding practices on January 11th with games starting as early as January 22nd, which was a bit of a surprise to MCC Athletic Director Shawn Trochim.

“We did get some regulation some guidelines earlier in June about them moving basketball up two and a half weeks to start competition in October to be able to finish before the Thanksgiving break. So when we heard about it and when I got the email, I was a little bit surprised about it, but we all just took it in stride, I was able to share the information with our basketball coaches, Coach [Kevin] Gill and Coach [Ricky] Rhodes, and they took it in stride.”

The schedule will be 22 games and the region tournament must be completed by April 10th, 2021, which is about a month later than normal.

“This is absolutely best case scenario,” Trochim said. “Quite honestly, there for a while we thought we were only going to have a conference schedule — That’s only 14 games. “We thought it was going to be shortened by a lot more than that but we’re pretty excited, just in terms of having the opportunity to build on trying to get back to some normalcy.”

While it is the best case scenario with baseball and softball minimally affected it will make for a busy spring for Trochim and MCC.

“It will be tough for somebody like me, as an athletic director who tries to get out and see all of the kids play, as well as see my two daughters get an opportunity to play as well. It’s going to be hard but we’re looking forward to it.”