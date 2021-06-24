State 7-on-7 tournament ushers in post-COVID high school football era

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – After a year away, the state 7-on-7 football tournament has returned to College Station this week.

Lake Belton head coach Brian Cope is one of several coaches who showed up to watch his team, although he couldn’t coach because it is an unsanctioned event.

“Man, it’s been awesome to be back out here in College Station. To be at state 7-on-7,” Cope said. “The board of directors do a phenomenal job with this tournament, and it’s a lot of fun to see teams from all across the state coming out here and competing.”

The tournament also gives a chance for family and fans to get the first glimpse at their team.

“It’s fun,” Cope said. “It just means football season is right around the corner.”

It also gives chances for coaches to see what their players have learned in the offseason.

For teams like Lake Belton, who are fresh off their first season playing a junior varsity schedule, the extra preparations are crucial.

“I think it’s just another opportunity to throw and catch and get better and to work our feet fundamentally wise,” Cope said. “It’s been a really, really good summer for us. Our kids have gotten better from where we started, and we’re really looking forward to playing our first varsity season this year.”

The tournament offers a look into Texas high school football in the post-COVID era.

“Well you don’t have to say, ‘Put your mask on and spread out.’ So that’s been fun so far,” Cope said. “It’s been really good, and our kids have bought in to us as coaches, and our coaches have done a great job building relationships with our kids.”

Official practices begin the first week in August.