Strikingly Similar: Brewer and Ehlinger Bear Strong Resemblance

WACO, Texas — Charlie Brewer and Sam Ehlinger are the heart and soul of their respective offenses and they will meet for a second time on Saturday at McLane Stadium.

Beyond the fact that they played for rival high schools in the Austin Area and go to school about and hour and a half a part, their playing styles are very similar.

They are 3rd and 4th in the Big 12 in total offense. They are 3rd and 4th in passing yards per game and they are both the 3rd leading rushers on their respective teams, with neither afraid to throw their body around for the first down, so while they wear different uniforms, they really are strikingly similar.

“They are both really good quarterbacks, they both can run,” Matt Rhule said. “They both are accurate. Obviously being from rival high schools there is some story lines there, but I think when you watch Texas’ offense, Sam drives it and I think when you watch our offense, obviously Charlie drives it. I think they are both just really, really good players. They are both fearless. I don’t know Sam very well, but when I see him at things I always make sure I say hellos to him. The guy is courageous, he throws his body around, he runs the football, he does whatever his team needs to move it and I don’t know what the stats are right now, but a lot of the time he is their leading rusher and that’s really who Charlie is as well.”

Ehlinger did not play when these two met in 2017 and left the 2018 game early with an injury.