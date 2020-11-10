Temple-Belton football game canceled over COVID-19 scheduling protocols

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple-Belton football game originally scheduled for November 13th has been canceled.

The 12-6A District Executive Committee voted to allow each team the opportunity for one rescheduled game in response to COVID-19 implications. The vote noted that the rescheduled game should be played in the order that the game was originally canceled.

This decision will apply to all schools in the playing district, and will impact regularly scheduled games between other schools.

The Belton-Harker Heights football game was the first missed game for Belton High School due to COVID-19 safety quarantining efforts – meaning this is the only game eligible to be rescheduled for the Tigers.

This decision from the DEC’s was based on the current schedule, which includes only one bye week, and allows for only one make-up game.

The DEC exhausted all options in an effort to provide schools the most games without compromising safety or providing an unfair advantage for other programs.

With the possibility of having more games cancelled this season as schools continue to manage COVID-19 implications, the idea of having multiple teams make up multiple games became impossible.

