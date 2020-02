WACO, TX - The 2019 WNBA seventh overall pick, Kalani Brown, was traded yesterday from the Los Angeles Sparks, to the Atlanta Dream. Brown played an average of 13 and a half minutes per contest last year, averaging just over five points a game, while grabbing 98 rebounds and blocking 22 shots. The Sparks traded Brown to the Dream, knowing it would be a perfect fit.

"I'm back at home, with all my family," Kalani Brown said. "My coach, he said 'family is important, so I wanted to put you somewhere where you were comfortable, and somewhere where you could get better,' so I can't thank L.A. enough for that, because not many coaches are that generous, or G.M.'s."