TEMPLE — The Temple College Leopards used a come-from-behind effort in game two to sweep away Hill College and stay on top of the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.

The Leopards are now 19-7 in conference play a game ahead of 17-7 McLennan Community College who had to postpone their games against North Central Texas College.

Temple and McLennan will face each other four times to end the regular season beginning next Wednesday, May 5th.