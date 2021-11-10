Temple High School hosting Community Pep Rally before playoff opener

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple High School will be hosting a community pep rally in advance of the school’s football playoff opener on Thursday, November 11.

The pep rally is set to start at 6:00 p.m., and will be held inside Wildcat Stadium, located at 415 N 31st Street. The event is free and open to the public.

The Bi-District round playoff game will feature the Wildcats hosting Waxahachie High School for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Wildcat Stadium on Friday, November 12.

Source: Temple Independent School District

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected