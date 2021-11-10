Temple High School hosting Community Pep Rally before playoff opener

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple High School will be hosting a community pep rally in advance of the school’s football playoff opener on Thursday, November 11.

The pep rally is set to start at 6:00 p.m., and will be held inside Wildcat Stadium, located at 415 N 31st Street. The event is free and open to the public.

The Bi-District round playoff game will feature the Wildcats hosting Waxahachie High School for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Wildcat Stadium on Friday, November 12.

Source: Temple Independent School District