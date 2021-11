TEMPLE, Texas – Temple High School will be hosting a sendoff celebration for the Wildcats football team in advance of the area round playoff game!

The event is set to start at 12:30 p.m. Friday, and will be held on North 27th Street – near the Temple High School’s Athletic Field House. It is free and open to the public.

The area round playoff game will feature the Wildcats facing Rockwall Heath High School in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Burleson ISD Stadium.

