TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple High School Football program has joined an exclusive club, and now its time to celebrate!

Temple High School became the fourth high school program in the history of the state of Texas to reach 800 all-time victories when the Wildcats beat McKinney Boyd 57-34 in the 2023 season opener on August 25. The district will host a recognition prior to the Wildcats’ home opener against College Station on Friday, September 8.

The district says that Temple High School joined Amarillo, Highland Park and Mart as the only high school programs in Texas to record at least 800 victories with this win. Prior to the 7 p.m. kick-off this Friday, a video honoring the history of Temple High School football will be shared with fans – featuring interviews with program head coaches and highlight clips from teams throughout the decades.

The video will be followed by an on-field presentation of a commemorative “800” Wildcat jersey to program head coaches. Previous Head Coaches Bob McQueen and Mike Spradlin are expected to be in attendance, and will join current Head Coach Scott Stewart and Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott in the special presentation.

Tickets for Friday night’s game are available here. Ticket prices are $10 for blue chair back seats and $7 for general admission seating. Student tickets are $3. Tickets may also be purchased in the athletic office on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.