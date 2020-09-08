Temple Tough: Two Wildcat Standouts Set to Start for Baylor

WACO — Former Temple Wildcats, TJ Franklin and Ashton Logan are listed as starters on Baylor’s depth chart heading into the season-opener against Louisiana Tech.

Franklin played in 11 games last season for Matt Rhule while Logan has played sparingly in his first two years with the Bears, but new Head Coach Dave Aranda expects that to change in 2020.

“I think Ashton [Logan] brings a great football IQ and great toughness,” Aranda said. “So I enjoy that about him. I think his improvement as a pass rusher, I give credit to Coach Joey McGuire. Joey has worked really hard with Ashton, and Ashton’s worked equally as hard. His improvement as a pass rusher is very evident, So I think his emergence has been a product of his work and Coach McGuire’s.”

Baylor and Louisiana Tech kick off at 11:00am on Saturday morning on Fox 44.