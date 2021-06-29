Tenacious Work Ethic Pays Off for District Champs at Lake Air LL Baseball

WACO, TX — It’s that time of the year in Little League baseball, when only one team is still standing in the District, and the Lake Air junior boys are that team, winning the District 9 All-Star Championship last weekend.

Some of the athletes have played together since they’ve been four years old, and have worked tirelessly for several years to take home the district crown, and now that it has come to fruition, they’re proud to see their hard work pay off.

“It feels good I feel like we deserve this really,” Carlos Perez said. “Me and my teammates, we’ve been working really hard to get here and we finally did.”

“We’ve been working for two weeks straight,” Jon Alexander said. “It just feels good us winning it and all the work paid off.”

“It’s really cool,” A.J. Hernandez said. “You know last year we came really close and this year you know we won and we’re doing it for the 25,4 we just had to go hard or go home.”

“They come to practice and grind,” Chris Alexander said. “They come and they challenge me instead of me challenging them.”

Lake Air faces Abilene Wylie in the sectional tournament this weekend.