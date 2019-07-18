Texas A&M Embracing Difficult Schedule

HOOVER, Alabama — Texas A&M will look to take the next step in year two under Jimbo Fisher, a year that will feature match-ups against some of the toughest teams college football has to offer.

The Aggies will see defending National Champion Clemson at their place in week two, before getting into the meat of the SEC schedule that includes back-to-back road games in November against teams that played in a New Years Six Bowl Game.

“It’s an opportunity,” Junior Justin Madubuike said. “Every game is an opportunity where we’re going to play the best of the best. That’s why you come to the SEC to play the best of the best, and we’re literally playing the best of the best so it’s really what you’re asking for. So, it all comes down to us, accepting the challenge and seeing it as opportunity to showcase our abilities.”

Quarterback Kellen Mond returns after his first full season as a starter and he likes the what the Aggies are bringing back and feels like they’ll be ready when those games do show up on the schedule.

“Obviously we know we have a tough schedule but we got to take it one week at a time,” he said. “We’re looking forward to those games but I feel like we have a lot of players coming back and guys who have been starting since their freshman year so we have a lot of experience on our team so we’re definitely looking forward to the opportunity.”

The Aggies open their schedule with a Thursday night game against the Texas State Bobcats at Kyle Field on August 29th.