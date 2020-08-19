Texas A&M Football Dives Head-First into 2020

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M got on the Field Monday for the first time since December as they begin to work towards 2020.

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher felt the energy from the players and coaches as they finally got a taste of real football.

“What’s the biggest thing you take away from practice, it was practice,” Fisher said. “You got back out there and we got to doing what we’re doing and the kids were very excited you could see the excitement in their bodies the coaches were everybody involved.”

Fisher acknowledged it was different with the healthy and safety protocols in place but joked that his players might want a few extra barriers between themselves and their coach who has been known to get loud every now and then.

“I mean it was different with the social distancing and coaching with a mask,” he said. “They asked if I could wear four masks so they didn’t have to hear me. So they asked if I could put a couple more on to make sure I was safe, that would help them out. So, we might have to work on that but it was great to be out there.”

The Aggies will open their season on September 26th against Vanderbilt.