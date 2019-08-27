Texas A&M Grasping Jimbo’s Ideals As Year Two Dawns

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M will open year two under Jimbo Fisher on Thursday night when they welcome in the Texas State Bobcats.

With a full offseason, spring, summer and fall Jimbo is starting to see an hear his message taking hold.

“Sometimes you hear them say things –Sometimes it’s what they say in here, “he said. “But I think it’s more in their actions and how they respond to things and why you get on them. When I get mad or you start pushing them and challenging them, their responses have never been to fight you it’s just always been, ‘I’ve got it coach we’ll get it right.”

A&M and Texas A&M will kick off at 7:30pm on Thursday night from Kyle Field in College Station.