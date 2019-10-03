Texas A&M Looking for More Consistency After Their Bye Week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas– Texas A&M enters their bye week at 3-2 on the season flashing some moments of brilliance in 2019, but when they faced stiffer competition, they struggled.

As they work through their bye week this week, before hosting Alabama, head coach Jimbo Fisher wants to see his team find some more consistency after the bye week.

“The difference in games in this league is so finite, because everyone has good players,” Fisher said. “It’s all about who can get the mental grind and do it. Last year it took us a while and we finally got it at the end, and we overcame those situations. You’ve got to keep grinding in those situations. we could have a very good football team and at times we do, we just don;t do it with enough consistency.”