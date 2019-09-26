Texas A&M Looking to End Early Struggles in Games

Aggies were shut out of the endzone in 1st 3-quarters against Clemson and Auburn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M is hoping to put a stop to a troubling trend that has plagued them in their last two games against quality opponents.

A&M was held out of the endzone for the first three quarters against both Clemson and Auburn. Head coach Jimbo Fisher said the plays have been there to be made, his guys just haven’t made those plays and that has been the difference.

“I think you’ve just got to relax and make the plays,” he said. “There’s opportunities and there’s plays to be made. Whether it’s a missed throw, a block, a drop you’ve just got to execute. Sometimes, I mean this, you try too hard. You press yourself into perfection. You have to perfect yourself into executing, and just rust it. trust your eyes and play.”

One of those keys is finishing drives, something they did not do well against Auburn, early on.

“That’s something you’ve got to work through and there’s no doubt, we had drives,” he said. “We moved the football, but you’ve got to learn to finish drives. you’ve got to learn to focus. And let the plays play, trust what you do in practice and go.”

The Aggies will have a chance to notch their first power-five win on Saturday when they travel to Arlington to play Arkansas in the Southwest Classic.